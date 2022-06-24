e-Paper Get App

Goa: As Mopa takes wings, youth crowd the airport for interviews

The GoanUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
Confusion and poor internet connectivity left hundreds of youth disappointed and forced to return home, after they had queued up for job interviews for the Mopa International Airport.

The contractor for the Mopa International Airport had planned to conduct interviews on Thursday and Friday to hire employees in 17 different divisions. More than 5,000 candidates had registered their names on the first day itself.

However, due to erratic internet, there was some confusion regarding messages about interview.

The candidates were told that they would receive the appointment for their interview through email or SMS, but they had to wait whole day due to an error in the system.

To make matters worse, there are no buses to and from the Mopa Airport as yet and candidates were forced to make their own arrangements. The incessant rains only added to the difficulties faced by candidates.

Adv Prasad Shahapurkar told reporters that they have been making efforts to ensure that locals get first preference for jobs.

“The contractor should let people know about the different jobs available at the airport,” he said.

