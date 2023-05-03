Goa: As mishaps keep rising, cops in dilemma over tough measures | File

A disconcerting pattern of mishaps that has re-emerged after a brief lull led to six tragic deaths within a span of two days.

But while the Traffic Department is compiling quarterly reports on these accidents, officials are grappling with a vexing quandary – whether strict enforcement on the roads is tantamount to harassment or it ultimately benefits citizens who flout the motor vehicle rules.

Tuesday morning’s fatal collision between two two-wheelers near Banastarim bridge incidentally occurred along the same location where the traffic officials once kept a close vigil on over-speeding. The speed radar was relocated after several citizens took to social media alleging harassment by the police.

Many have been found over-speeding along the highway

“Many have been found over-speeding along this highway. However, just a month back, we withdrew the speed radar owing to intense criticism on social media accusing the traffic officials of harassment,” a senior police official told The Goan.

In another accident, the two-wheeler overtook a bus when he collided with an oncoming two-wheeler, which ultimately led to his death on the spot.

In the current year till date, the count of accidents in the State is already inching closer to 300 with around 60-70 losing their lives to injuries.

Goa Police has already lost its two personnel to accidents, the latest being a constable posted in the Motor Vehicles section at PHQ. The victim -- who reportedly did not strap his helmet -- was en route to Panaji with his wife when a tempo banged into his bike while taking a turn. Several accidents, the traffic police said, are also due to helmet-less riding or non-strapping of helmets.

In the accident at Arpora, bike rider Riaz Allasab Pinjar (33) of Karnataka died of head injuries as, although he carried the helmet, didn’t wear it. When his bike skidded off the road near Arpora Bridge and hit a roadside traffic police booth, the victim died instantly.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bossuet Silva, when contacted by The Goan regarding the rising accident, claimed the majority of accidents are self-accidents. “We are enforcing the law but the people should also follow the traffic rules. Most of the accidents are self-accidents,” he said.

After disturbing facts revealed an increasing number of pillions riders were also being killed due to non-compliance of helmet laws, Silva had last month proposed to strictly implement helmets for pillions too. In April itself, around 6-7 pillion riders died of grievous head injuries in accidents as they didn’t wear helmets.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already stated that the rise in accidents is majorly due to over speeding, helmetless riding, and drunk driving.