Goa: As cash goes missing, questions over MMC's failure to repair CCTV

Even as Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar took a round of the various sections of the municipality on Tuesday morning, questions are being raised on why the civic body did not repair the CCTV camera in the taxation section which would have helped detect the person involved in lifting away Rs 50,000 from the section on Monday.

The question is doing the rounds in the municipal corridor, a day after cash amounting to Rs 50,000 went missing from the taxation section, more so when both Chairperson Damu Shirodkar and Chief Officer Manuel Barretto monitor the CCTV footage from their respective cabins.

Questions are being raised as to how the duo failed to realize that the camera installed in the taxation section is not functioning if they are monitoring the CCTV footage on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the MMC Chairperson went around the sections on Tuesday morning to take stock of the situation and to find out the grievances of the visiting public and the staffers.

He raised queries with the staffers on a host of issues, especially on complaints received from the public.

Shirodkar has suggested to the staffers to simplify and streamline the work in the interest of the public and ensure that people get their work done without any hassle.