Goa: Around 7% dip in HSSC exam results over last year’s scores, girls shine

There has been a dip in the performance in the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSCE) declared on Saturday, with 92.66 per cent being declared successful as opposed to 99.40 per cent recorded the previous year.

Addressing a news conference, GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath Shetye said 18,112 students had appeared at the exams in all four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational, with 16,783 students being declared successful.

Shetye said the girl students outshone their male counterparts yet again, with 8,750 of the 9,251 girl students declared successful (94.58%), as compared to 8,033 of the 8,861 boy students being declared successful (90.66%).

He informed that students from commerce stream performed exceptionally well this year, with 5,249 of the 5,484 students declared successful (95.71%).

Students in the arts stream also performed equally well, with 4,497 of the 4,700 students (95.68%) passing in their exams.

The passing percentage in the science stream was 93.95 with 4,756 of the 5,062 students declared successful, while the passing percentage in the vocation stream was 79.04, with 2,281 of the 2,866 students declared successful.

Besides, 94 of the 105 students (89%) with special needs cleared exams.

Shetye informed that 349 students availed the sports merit and only nine students passed with the help of the sports merit.

Shetye announced that the HSSC supplementary examination will be tentatively conducted by the board on June 24 for candidates placed in “Needs Improvement” category or who have withdrawn their application forms.

He also informed that results to the SSC exams would be declared next week.

“The Board adopted the special assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 to deal with the school closures and challenges of conducting exams due to Covid pandemic. The special assessment scheme included two Board Examinations, first term exam (Dec-Jan 2021-22) and second term exam (April).”

“The final result was prepared which includes performance of first term exam (50% portion), second term exam (50% portion) and performance of internal assessment (20%).”

“There was no separate mark sheet for Term 1 and Term 2 exam. Only one mark sheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools,” said Shetye.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:00 PM IST