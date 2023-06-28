Goa: Aquem-Side Of Margao Rail Station Waterlogged

The Aquem side of the Margao railway station has witnessed waterlogging along the road running parallel to the railway station towards the Malbhat end.

In fact, citizens who had come to witness the flagging of the Vande Bharat express at the Margao railway station saw waterlogging along the stretch between the railway footbridge and the road running parallel to the station premises.

A couple of kiosks selling fast food were seen right in the waterlogged area, raising question on hygiene since customers had to wade through the stagnant waters to make it to the fast food stalls.

The area around the place where there’s an opening to the wall of the railway station premises was also found waterlogged, forcing passengers to take to the footbridge to make it to the railway station.

A citizen told the media that the Margao Municipal Council or the PWD should take cognisance of the waterlogging, fearing that any neglect by these authorities might give rise to dengue and malaria in the locality.