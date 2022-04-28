Goa announces hike in power tariff by 5-10 paise per unit for domestic consumers

Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Wednesday publicly apologised for the frequent power outages in the state, but in the same breath also announced a hike in power tariff for domestic consumers to the tune of five to 10 paise per unit, attributing a direction from a regulatory body for the increase.

Dhavalikar also said that the power for the commercial consumers had also been increased with a cap of 40 paise per unit as per the given consumption slabs.

“Power tariff will be increased by five paise to 10 paise per unit. This is a decision of the regulatory authority and we are the only state which has not implemented it. I cannot say whether it is right or wrong. It is important for the government to implement decisions taken by the authority,” Dhavalikar told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The tariff, he said, is still lower than the ones existing in the neigbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“It is less than (the tariffs in) Karnataka, less than Maharashtra. The file has been approved by the CM and it will be notified in another ten days,” Dhavalikar said.

Dhavaliar also said that commercial power tariff will also be increased, but capped at 40 paise per unit, depending on the usage slabs.

“We do not create power. We are dependent on other states. Goa is the only state which is dependent on other states,” Dhavalikar said.

Commenting on the outrage in the state over frequent power outages, the Power Minister chose to offer a public apology and a long explanation.

“There was a major problem and I offer a public apology to everyone. This has happened on account of nature’s wrath. We have started a lot of procurement. We could not get material because of the code of conduct,” he said.

Dhavalikar further said that he had cleared 35 files related to the procurement of critical equipment for his department’s personnel worth Rs 10 crore.

“I have cleared 35 files in the last eight to 10 days to get the material and these problems related to undergound cables, conductors and street lights (will be resolved). I have asked for procurement of oil for transformers. Conductors are being procured and the tenders worth Rs 3 to 4 crore are underway. Ladders, choppers and tree cutters have also been procured anew. Shoes for linesmen have been given. The material will be available in 15 days,” Dhavalikar said.

The Power Minister also said that while the recent storm had wreaked havoc in various parts of Goa damaging wires and bringing down electricity poles, his department had not initiated load shedding so far.

“We have good quality of power. We have started buying power. We are buying 25-megawatt power. We have not started load-shedding yet,” Dhavalikar said.

This news is reported by The Goan.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:29 PM IST