Goa: Anjuna police register FIR against hotelier for illegal hill cutting

Even as there has been back and forth between TCP Minister Viswajit Rane and Congress leaders on action over irregularities in ODPs, Anjuna Police on late Monday night registered a case against a hotelier for illegal hill cutting.

Police registered an FIR against the proprietor of International Aircon Pvt Ltd for violating Section 17 (a) of the TCP Act.

According to police, the accused proprietor cut land in survey no 157/1-A without obtaining permission from the competent authority thereby violating the provisions of the TCP Act.

A senior police official informed that after registration, investigation will be taken up in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:12 AM IST