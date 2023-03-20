Goa: Amid difference of opinion, Agassaim locals reject mobile tower installation

The gram sabha called by the Agassaim panchayat to discuss the mobile tower issue saw a difference of opinion among the locals even as the villagers resolved to oppose the same.

As the issue was put forth at the meeting, a local Queeno Gurjao questioned whether the panchayat has the power to initiate action against the installation of the mobile towers.

“First, the panchayat should explain about the notification received with respect to the installation of mobile towers,” Gurjao stated and informed that the villagers just cannot go and stop the work on the mobile tower.

However, another local Pio Esteves and panch Julius Almeida differed with Gurjao and stated that if the people get together they can stop the installation of the mobile tower.

“If the people come out in large numbers, then the mobile tower installation can be stopped as has happened in other places,” panch Almeida informed but at the same time agreed that since few villagers have turned up for the gram sabha, it will be a difficult task.

“We need at least 500 people to come out and oppose the mobile tower,” Almeida opined.

Another local Tony Fernandes said that it has been made clear that the panchayat has no powers to act against the mobile tower.

“But what we can do is adopt a resolution opposing the mobile tower but it is up to the people to come out in large numbers and voice opposition,” Fernandes suggested.

Fernandes further said that since the panchayat is supported by the ruling BJP government, the authorities should write to the government stating their opposition to the mobile tower.

“If the government does not listen, then the panchayat should withdraw its support to the BJP and go independent,” Fernandes demanded.

After much discussion and deliberation on the issue, the locals finally passed a resolution opposing the installation of the mobile tower in the village.

Panchayat urged to ink deal with landowner before setting up MRF

OLD GOA:

Agassaim locals have urged the panchayat authorities to first sign an agreement with the landowner before setting up Material Recovery Facility (MRF) plant.

The suggestion was made as the issue of setting up MRF was put forth to the villagers at the gram sabha on Sunday.

Panchayat secretary Basilo Pires informed that the panchayat has been given time of 45 days to set up the MRF and in this connection, it has already identified a private property.

“The landowner has agreed for setting up the MRF and very soon the work will begin,” Pires informed.

However, local Queeno Gurjao urged the panchayat to first sign an agreement with the landowner before setting up the MRF.

“On two earlier occasions, the panchayat failed to sign an agreement with the landowners,” Gurjao informed to which the panchayat authorities informed that they are going to ink a deal with the land owner.