Goa: Alert lifeguards rescue 8 at Goan shores over weekend

Two teenagers from Bengaluru, were among three persons rescued at the Arossim beach in South Goa, while five others were rescued at different beaches in the State, even as alert Drishti Marine lifeguards also traced five children who went missing along the coastline over the weekend.

Arossim beach

The two teenagers from Bengaluru, aged 13 and 18 years, and the third person, a 49-year-old, were part of a family who was swimming in the sea off Arossim beach when they were swept away by an extremely strong wave.

The lifesavers stationed at the South Goa beach observed the trio struggling to swim and rushed to their aid with a surfboard and rescue tube, safely bringing them back to shore.

Baga beach

A double rescue at Baga Beach was conducted involving two young men from Karnataka, aged 21 and 22 years. The two had waded into deeper sections of the sea, when a sudden underwater current pulled them in deeper, leaving them unable to swim back to the shore. The lifesavers rushed to the two individuals’ safety with a jetski, rescuing them.

Calangute beach

A double rescue was also reported at Calangute beach, involving two males aged 22 and 23 years from Kolhapur-Maharashtra. The lifesavers stationed on the beach noticed their sudden struggle in the waters and launched a rescue tube and surfboard to rescue them.

At Calangute beach, two lifesavers rescued an 18-year-old resident of Bihar with a rescue tube and a surfboard. The man was in the water with a companion when he was pulled by a strong rip current and began to drown.

Kids traced

Five children were also reported missing at Calangute, Colva and Baga beaches over the weekend, but were traced by alert Drishti marine lifesavers. The youngest of the missing children was a four-year-old girl and the oldest was a ten-year-old boy.