Goa: Aldona Gets Dengue Scare; No Crisis, Says Health Officer

MAPUSA: A sudden spike in dengue cases in the jurisdiction of Aldona Primary Health Centre (PHC) has created a scare among residents in the village, but Health Officer Dr Roshan Nazareth has assured that there was no crisis as such.

While the Aldona PHC reported 36 suspected and seven confirmed dengue cases in seven months (from January to July this year), in just one month of August there were 20 suspected dengue cases, of which only two were confirmed.

In September so far, the suspected cases remained at 20 while confirmed cases went marginally up to four cases.

“The situation is brought under control due to constant efforts of my staff under the Aldona PHC. Every weekend, they have been conducting anti-container drives targeting those wards where there could be maximum containers. Right now, there is no crisis but if we can destroy the mosquito larvae, we will not have any dengue cases,” said Dr Roshan Nazareth, Health Officer of Aldona PHC.

Sources informed that the PHC reported a sudden rise in patients with fever suspected to be of dengue. The Health Officer informed that two weeks before the Ganesh festivities could begin, the PHC carried out an additional container drive in all the villages.

“We mobilised staff from other sub-centres and were able to destroy a number of containers throughout all the villages and wards. That is why during the Ganesh festival we had just two suspected cases and one confirmed,” he said.

He further said since it rained during the Ganesh festival, the health centre will continue the anti-container drives ward-wise in the villages.

“The drives have been aptly supported by sarpanchas and panch members. We have asked them to continue the drive post Ganesh at least for next two weeks. I have requested every sarpanch and panch member to go around houses just once a week for just 10 minutes. We will be able to tide over the impending crisis of dengue,” Dr Nazareth said.

He said the mantra is to control mosquito breeding.

