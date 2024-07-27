Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik Sheds Light On Benefits Of Drone Farming & Govt Assistance For Farmers

Panaji: Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik has provided detailed responses to questions about drone farming, its benefits, and government support for farmers. The questions were raised by Curtorim MLA Reginaldo.

Benefits Highlighted By Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik

Minister Naik highlighted several advantages of drone farming over traditional and mechanized methods. Drones offer precision in applying fertilizers and pesticides, which reduces chemical use and minimizes environmental impact. They also improve health and safety by allowing farmers to operate remotely, thus reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals. Additionally, drones can cover large areas quickly, saving time compared to traditional methods, and they help cut costs by reducing chemical use, labour expenses, and fuel consumption.

Naik detailed various financial assistance schemes available for farmers to purchase drones. The Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) offers up to 40% of the drone's base price, with a maximum subsidy of Rs 4 lakhs for small and marginal farmers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women farmers. The Promotion of Mechanisation in Agriculture-State Sector Scheme (SSS) provides up to 10% of the base price, with a maximum subsidy of Rs 1 lakh.

NAMO DRONE DIDI Scheme

Additionally, the NAMO DRONE DIDI scheme offers central financial assistance of up to 80% of the drone's cost, up to Rs 8 lakhs, for women self-help groups (SHGs). Agricultural drones cost between Rs 7.50 lakhs and Rs 12 lakhs for basic models and start at Rs 15 lakhs for advanced models.

Drones are currently used in several villages within Salcete taluka, including Navelim, Chinchinim, and Cavellossim. The Goa government has launched initiatives to promote drone technology, such as the Drone Yatra Initiative, which collaborates with Garuda Aerospace to educate farmers on drone benefits and provide training.

The government has also added a 10% subsidy to the central 40% assistance, making a total of 50% financial support up to Rs 5 lakhs. Furthermore, the Goa Drone Policy, 2022 aims to make Goa a hub for drone manufacturing and research, supporting agriculture and local employment through training.

Currently, the Don Bosco Loutolim Society in Salcete is the only organisation in Goa with a drone for farming, purchased with a subsidy from the Agriculture Department.