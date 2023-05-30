Goa: Agitated Aquem locals stop sewerage work

Agitated residents of Aquem-Baixo on Monday stopped the sewerage works carried out by the Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Ltd (SIDCGL) on the grounds that the work would not be completed before the reopening of schools.

Led by panch Inacio Dias, the residents told the SIDCGL to stop the work since the road is narrow and any delay in completing the work in the next week would result in traffic snarls after the reopening of schools.

Sarpanch Avinash Sardesai, who also made his presence felt at the site, supported the demand of the panch to stop work, saying the road where the line is being laid is narrow and would only result in acute traffic congestion in the event the work is not completed before the reopening of schools.

Panch Inacio Dias pointed out that two schools are located very close to the road, further pointing out that the slow pace of sewerage laying work would cause traffic congestion on the narrow road.

A resident Claudius Dias told the media that the residents had to stop the sewerage work since it would not be possible for the Corporation to complete the work in four days.

“The road is the only access to both the schools, including a government primary school and a high school. If the work does not get completed before the schools reopen, we can only visualise chaos and traffic congestion on the narrow road,” Claudius added.