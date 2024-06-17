Goa: Agassaim Police & Locals Conduct Extensive Search After Infant's Feet Found At Tari Vaddo-Mandur

Old Goa: The Agassaim police along with the locals, which included the panchayat authorities, conducted an extensive search around the area where the infant feet were found at Tari Vaddo-Mandur, on Sunday.

However, the search could not result in the finding of the remaining part of the body of the infant.

About The Incident

It may be recalled that, on Saturday evening feet of an infant were found in a residential area at Tari Vaddo-Mandur.

The same were first noticed by a lady in the morning but she brought it to the notice of the local panch only in the evening. And, on Sunday, a strong police force descended on the site and began searching the area particularly the one behind the residential houses where huge dumping of debris and garbage was noticed.

Officials Join The Search Operations

Mandur sarpanch Prashant Naik, panchas Nandesh Mayenkar, Premanand Kurtikar and Francisco Po, former sarpanch Ajit Bacal and some locals also joined in the search which however could not help in finding the remaining part of the body.

It was also observed that the feet of the infant could have been picked by the dog from the area where dumping is done as there is an access to the spot where the feet were found. The shallow water located near the area was also searched as the dogs usually tend to enter the shallow waters in search of food. The police then pressed the dog squad into service but it too could not help in providing any clue.

The Forensic team also arrived at the site and collected some samples from the area where the feet were found.

Further, the police went through the CCTV footage of the panchayat to ascertain if there was any movement of suspicious person or persons but that too failed to yield any result.

Meanwhile, the feet of the infant were sent to the GMC morgue on Saturday night itself where the post-mortem will be conducted and it will help throw more light on the age of the infant.