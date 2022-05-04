Goa: After power cuts, Mapusa locals face water disruption

After going through the ignominy of power cuts, residents of Mapusa have to now face water disruption.

Nearly, the whole of Mapusa went without water supply on Tuesday while some areas in Bardez also did not get water.

Areas like Khorlim, Peddem, Gaunsa-vaddo, Duler, Shetya-vaddo, Ansabhat and other parts in Mapusa did not get pipeline water supply.

Interestingly, after coming under fire for the sudden stoppage of water supply, a notice was being circulated on social media by the PWD on Tuesday morning stating that there will be restricted water supply in entire Bardez and part of Bicholim on May 3 and 4 due to urgent electrical maintenance work taken up at the 50 mld water treatment plant at Assonora.

Several residents slammed the PWD and the government for failing to provide basic necessity but were prompt in hiking the tariff rate.

“Surprisingly, all maintenance works are done during the hot summer when we need water the most, Top government officials and MLAs get water supply by government tanker supply agents and they are least bothered about the general public,” said Uma, a resident of Shetya-vaddo, Mapusa.

“What restricted water? We have had no water at all. It’s a very serious matter…Its happened for the third time,” said Gaja Lotlikar, a resident of Duler, Mapusa.

“This government has got all its priorities wrong. They cannot provide basic necessity to the people of the State. This is not the first time that we have not been getting water supply. This has become a common feature in Mapusa,” said Komal D’Souza, councilor of ward 13.

A senior PWD official attached to the Assonora water treatment plant informed that one pump was not functioning after a transformer failed at the plant.

“In spite of the problem we have managed to pump 80 per cent of the water,” he said.

He further informed that the transformer could not be repaired on Tuesday on account of public holiday but would be repaired on Wednesday.

