Goa: After illumination of Aquem ring road, MMC finds itself in a piquant situation

Days after Power Minister Ramkrishna Sudin Dhavalikar commissioned the Margao ring road illumination with fanfare, the Margao Municipal Council has found itself in a piquant situation.

For, the Margao municipality had got the District Magistrate, South issue an order to close the road for traffic between dusk and dawn to stop miscreants from dumping waste along the ring road. Post-commissioning of the illumination project, the civic body is facing another question of sorts – what’s the point in illuminating the ring road when it continues to remain shut during the night?

Another question that may come to haunt the civic body is why to illuminate the road and burn electricity when the road is not being put to use between dusk and dawn.

After Dhavalikar launched the illumination project, the Margao municipality has not decided to reopen the ring road for traffic, notwithstanding municipal workers manning the road at night are facing the brunt of the irate motorists.

The Goan understands that the municipal workers deployed to enforce the Collector’s order on road closure had to contend with heated arguments from the travelling public, questioning the rationale behind closing the ring road.

