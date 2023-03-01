Goa: After Carnival, Margao Shigmo set to return to the traditional route

After Carnival, the Shigmo float parade is all set to return to the traditional parade route from the Holy Spirit Church square to the Margao Municipal square on March 18.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, who has been appointed the president of the Madgaon Shigmotsav Samiti, on Tuesday said the Shigmotsav will be celebrated grandly this year on the old and traditional route.

Kamat along with Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar and members of the Shigmotsav Samiti later headed to the Pimpalkatta to seek the blessings of Lord Damodar for the success of the Shigmotsav.

Addressing the media at the office of the Madgao Shigmotsav Samiti which has been reopened after a long time, Kamat said the Shigmo float parade will be held on the old and traditional Holy Spirit Church-MMC square route this year as per the Margao Municipal Council’s resolution.

Saying the carnival float parade in the commercial capital on the traditional route has been a big success, evoking an unprecedented turn out of people, Kamat exuded confidence that Shigmotsav will also get a good response from the people this time.

The Madgaon Shigmotsav Samiti will be headed by Kamat as its president, former MLA Damu Naik as the secretary, Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar as the senior vice-president and Margao Municipal Chairperson as the treasurer.

Saying the Shigmo float parade will be held in Margao on March 18, the Margao MLA said several sub-committees are being constituted to ensure the success of the event.

He reminded that the office of the Madgaon Shigmotsav Samiti was purchased by the samite after saving money. “This office had remained shut in recent times but has now been reopened. We have offered the sacred coconut today. This is a good beginning,” he added.