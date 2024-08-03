Goa: Advocate Cleofato Coutinho Stresses Media's Role In Upholding Democracy At Lokmanya Tilak's Death Anniversary Event

File Photo

Margao: Asserting that the media plays a pivotal role as a central pillar in the society, renowned lawyer and political commentator, Adv Cleofato Almeida Coutinho on Thursday said only credibility will keep the print and mainstream media in good stead in the future in the face of challenges from social media.

Advocate Cleofato Almeida Coutinho Explains His Point

Speaking as the chief guest, after lighting the traditional lamp at a program organised by the Margao Journalists to commemorate the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, Coutinho emphasised the importance of diversity and upholding credibility, which is essential for the sustenance of democracy at a time when some narratives spread by media worldwide, including India.

He explained in detail how Lokmanya Tilak brought diversity in the press through his newspapers Kesari and Maratta in the pre-Independence era and was successful in proving media power.

He also highlighted that whether it is the legislative, executive, or judiciary, they also operate based on public opinion influenced by the media.

Acknowledging that the evolving change in the media with the advancement of social media, Coutinho said the print media faces the risk of collapse with the recent economic reforms and the business models introduced in the media.