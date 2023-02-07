Goa: Adani row, Cong holds protest

The Congress in Goa held protests at the EDC Patto Plazza, where offices of the LIC and the State Bank of India, caught in the ongoing row related to the Adani Group's alleged financial irregularities and capital market manipulation.

The action of the Congressmen led by Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao and GPCC president Amit Patkar was part of the party's nationwide protests seeking a fair probe into the alleged market manipulation.

The Congress has been demanding either a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe or an investigation monitored by the Supreme Court of India into the allegations made by US-based short seller firm Hindenberg Research released a damning report accusing the Adani Group of large -scale malpractices.

Both the LIC and SBI are invested heavily in Adani Group companies, which the Congress and other Opposition parties are alleging is a scam and jeopardizes the interest of citizens who have invested hard-earned money in these two State-owned financial institutions.

Alemao said questions arise on the conduct of SEBI and RBI, the financial regulators of the country.

"LIC is losing Rs 36,000 crore while SBI is losing Rs 27,000 crores; how was this amount given to Adani,” Alemao asked and accused the BJP of running away from a debate on the Adani crash.