Goa: Activist seeks removal of scrapped MPDA vehicle

Social activist Shalaka Kambli has written to the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA) Chairman with a copy to Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar, RTO officials, Traffic cell and the Mormugao Municipal Council Chief Officer requesting the removal of the scrapped vehicle belonging to MPDA from the roadside.

Kambli in her letter stated that the vehicle was lying in the same place for over two years.

"The Maruti Esteem car (GA02 G 5124) of the MPDA is parked at the same place below the Commerce Centre building which houses the MPDA office for the last two years. This scrapped and now abandoned car consumes vital parking space in the already congested Vasco city and its removal can provide parking space for daily commuters as well as help decongest the busy street near the building," writes Kambli.

"Besides consuming unnecessary area, the vehicle provides breeding space for mosquitoes besides being an eyesore to the area. Vasco has earlier witnessed several dengue cases and the removal of the vehicle could also prevent the breeding of mosquitoes to an extent. I request the authorities to remove the vehicle from the site immediately and act on my request," said Kambli.

