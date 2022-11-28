Goa: AAP threatens to file PIL over sewage discharge into Sal

Pointing fingers at Margao and Fatorda for the discharge of raw sewage into river Sal, Aam Admi Party (AAP) state Chief Adv Amit Palekar has expressed shock that Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has not been able to stop the sewage from the commercial capital into the river Sal.

Palekar has warned that AAP would take legal recourse by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court after giving 30-days time for the government to plug the raw sewage from Comba-Margao. He further said AAP will also rope in technical experts from Delhi Jal Board in the event the BJP government fails to act and stop the raw sewage into the river.

The AAP State Chief has mulled criminal cases against all the government officials who have been acting as mere silent spectators of the discharge of raw sewage from Margao into Sal river.

Palekar along with AAP leaders Roque Mascarenhas, Gerson Gomes and Sandesh Talekar descended at the Comba ring road to take a close look at the damaged sewage chamber where raw sewage has been gushing out over the last one year.

The Goan had repeatedly highlighted the ground reality wherein raw sewage from the damaged sewage chamber at Comba has not stopped flowing over the last one year for reasons best known to the authorities. It is all the more surprising given that the Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Ltd had laid a pipeline to connect the damaged sewage chamber just during the onset of monsoons to ensure the sewage water flows into the underground line through the bypass line.

“We decided to make a halt during our return journey from Benaulim just to have a look at the extent of the sewage problem. What we have seen is shocking. The authorities have left the problem unattended despite highlighted by the media. Margao and Fatorda have intelligent and powerful MLAs. And it is shocking that Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has not been able to stop the raw sewage flowing into river Sal even after joining the BJP”, he said.

Rallying behind Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas for raising the sewage issue and contamination of river Sal, Palekar said the party will support the Benaulim MLA in the mission to clean up the river even going to the extent of knocking the doors of the High Court after a month if things do not improve.