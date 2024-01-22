Goa: 52-Yr-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Tournament

Representational photo

Ponda: In a distressing turn of events, 52-year-old Rohidas Naik, a resident of Khandola, suffered a fatal heart attack during a cricket tournament.

The incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon, leading to Naik’s admission to Betki Primary Health Centre in critical condition, the doctors later declaring him as brought dead.

Unfortunately, the severity of his condition took a tragic turn, as Rohidas Naik succumbed to the heart attack before reaching the health centre. His untimely death has added to the concerning trend of fatalities occurring due to falls on cricket grounds in the State in recent days.

According to information, the cricket tournament at Khandola was the backdrop for this unfortunate incident. Naik, who was part of a team participating in the tournament, suddenly collapsed on the field during the afternoon session. Prompt local intervention saw him swiftly admitted to the primary health centre. However, doctors at the health centre, following an examination, declared him brought dead.﻿