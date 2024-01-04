 Goa: 5 Held For Theft Of Alloy Steel Worth ₹1 Lakh
Goa: 5 Held For Theft Of Alloy Steel Worth ₹1 Lakh

Verna police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of stealing alloy steel worth ₹1 lakh.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Representative Image

Vasco: Verna police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of stealing alloy steel worth ₹1 lakh.

Verna PI Melson Colaco informed that the proprietor of a company at Verna Industrial estate had complained stating that unknown persons had entered the company premises on December 28 and had stolen alloy steel round bars kept in an open place within company premises worth ₹1,00,000. They later fled with the stolen property in a car.

Acting on the complaint, Verna Police arrested Mohammad Sahil, Rajusham Badiwal, Lalit Tiwari all residents of Shiroda, Gauresh Naik of Borim and Moin Khan of Ponda under Sections 379 r/w 34 IPC and also attached a car used in the commission of crime.

