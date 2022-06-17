Goa: 48-year-old Karnataka man ends his life in Canacona

Photo: Representative Image

A 48-year-old man from Honnavar-Karnataka is reported to have ended his life at Chaudi-Canacona on Thursday evening.

Canacona police identified the deceased as Ashok Anant Naik (48) years old from the Aadhaar Card and Covid dose certificate found in a bag near the body.

According to sources, the man was found dead behind an old and unused/closed theatre and the police were notified.

Canacona police retrieved the body with the help of the Canacona Fire Services personnel and sent it for an autopsy to the District Hospital at Margao.

According to sources, Canacona police have already contacted the family of the deceased. No suicide note was found at the spot and so, the motive behind the suicide is unclear.

LPSI Rifa Barretto conducted the panchanama and is investigating the case.

