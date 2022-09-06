Goa: ﻿3 weather systems may bring rain for next 4 days

25 killed in rain-related accidents in Pakistan's Balochistan | Representative image

Mapusa: Three weather systems coming in from different directions are likely to cause thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in certain areas in Goa for next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and winds gusting to 40 kmph are very likely at isolated places on September 6 and 7 while heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on September 8 and 9.

According to the IMD, a north south trough runs from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels while a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Maldives in lower tropospheric levels.

Similarly, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal around September 7. Under its influence a low pressure area was likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

“Under the influence of these systems, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and winds gusting to 40 kmph are very likely at isolated places in the State on September 6 and 7. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 8 and 9,” a senior IMD official informed.

The IMD in its monthly weather update had predicted above average rainfall in the country in September.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.