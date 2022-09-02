Goa: 3 injured in mishap at Gaundalim

Old Goa: Three persons were injured in a mishap on the Gaundalim bridge at Cumbarjua on Wednesday night.

According to information available with The Goan, the mishap took place as Manasi Poojari was travelling on her scooter from Cumbarjua towards Old Goa and a motorcycle was travelling on the opposite side.

The mishap left Poojari injured along with the rider and pillion of the Kawasaki bike, who were later shifted to GMC for treatment.

When contacted, Poojari’s relatives informed that she was travelling at a leisurely pace when the youth on their motorcycle, riding at great speed, had a head-on collision with Poojari’s bike.

Upon further investigation, it came to light that there were four youth on two bikes, who were travelling towards the Marcela side.

“Upon reaching the Gaundalim bridge, one of the bikes overtook an Innova car which was travelling in the same direction. The other biker too tried to overtake the car but lost control and collided head-on with the bike of Poojari,” a reliable source informed The Goan.

Old Goa police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

