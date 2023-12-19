 ﻿Goa: 3 Held For Road Rage Assault Case In Colvale
All the three accused hail from Colvale and are currently in police custody.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Pixabay/ Representational Image

Panaji: Three persons have been arrested by Colvale police in connection with a road rage assault case.

The incident, involving a blue Alto car and three assailants, occurred two days ago when the accused, identified as Devendra Tembkar and Pankaj Sadekar, confronted a couple over a petty overtaking matter.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Jivba Dalvi informed that the victims were verbally abused and physically assaulted.

All 3 accused in road rage case

According to the police, the first accused called the second accomplice both of whom abused and threatened the complainants with dire consequences. They were joined by the third accused who was later identified Pankaj Nachiket Salgaokar. He was also arrested thereafter. 

All the three accused hail from Colvale and are currently in police custody. 

Dalvi emphasized that such “goondaism” will not be tolerated in Goa, especially in petty road rage incidents. 

