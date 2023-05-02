Goa: 3 from Karnataka held for assault, theft of phones worth ₹1.8 lakh | PTI

Calangute Police arrested three persons from Karnataka on charges of assault and theft of mobile phones worth ₹1.8 lakh.

The phones were also recovered from the accused persons.

The accused Srinivas Somappa Lamani (23), Shiv Bhimappa Lamani (22) and Akhilesh Hanumanthappa Chavan (19) were nabbed by the police.

The incident took place on Monday morning.

Complainant was stopped and beaten

The complainant who is a tourist, Ashil Johnson, was walking to his hotel room along with his three other friends when he was stopped and beaten up by four unknown people near the Ocean Shack restaurant at Kobrawaddo, Baga.

The accused took away four mobile phones worth ₹1.8 lakh from the tourists.

The tourists suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

It was a challenge for the police to trace the suspects without any clues. But after conducting detailed investigating, the police managed to arrest the three accused in Panaji.

Further investigation is on.

