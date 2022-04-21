Goa: 3 arrested for theft at Margao railway station

The Railway Protection Force has arrested three accused persons involved in multiple thefts in Belgaum, Karnataka.

During a routine check at the Madgaon railway station, RPF Madgaon detained three suspect persons and on checking their luggage, they found one laptop, two tabs, four mobile phones, two wristwatches and other such items worth Rs 1,75 lakh.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that the items were stolen from Belgaum, Karnataka. Upon receiving information, the police personnel from Tilakwadi, Belgaum arrived at the Madgaon RPF post and arrested the accused. The seized items were then handed over to the police.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:52 PM IST