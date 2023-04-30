 Goa: 24 needy get funds to fix their homes in Mandrem
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: 24 needy get funds to fix their homes in Mandrem

Goa: 24 needy get funds to fix their homes in Mandrem

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar has used his own funds to provide repairs to the houses of 24 needy persons in his constituency.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar has used his own funds to provide repairs to the houses of 24 needy persons in his constituency.  

Arolkar distributed the sanction letters to the beneficiaries at a function on Mandrem ground  

“Development should reach the doorstep of every home in Mandrem constituency. Those who are needy should be the first to receive help. If I can bring a smile to those who are genuinely needy, it is my biggest achievement,” said Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar while addressing the gathering.  

Stating that development works are going on with the support of CM Pramod Sawant, the Mandrem MLA pointed out that it sometimes takes time for government schemes to reach out to those in need.

“Since the monsoon is about to start, I distributed these letters to provide free repair of homes to 24 needy persons from my own funds,” said Arolkar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: St Andre MLA stops road construction work in Housing Board property at Curca

Goa: St Andre MLA stops road construction work in Housing Board property at Curca

Goa: TCP Department notifies draft on changes to building laws

Goa: TCP Department notifies draft on changes to building laws

Goa: SC orders casinos to pay 75% fees to government within 6 weeks

Goa: SC orders casinos to pay 75% fees to government within 6 weeks

Goa: Silver Shivling burgled from Mapusa temple

Goa: Silver Shivling burgled from Mapusa temple

Goa: Chandor railway crossing to be closed permanently for traffic from Monday

Goa: Chandor railway crossing to be closed permanently for traffic from Monday