Goa: 24 needy get funds to fix their homes in Mandrem

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar has used his own funds to provide repairs to the houses of 24 needy persons in his constituency.

Arolkar distributed the sanction letters to the beneficiaries at a function on Mandrem ground

“Development should reach the doorstep of every home in Mandrem constituency. Those who are needy should be the first to receive help. If I can bring a smile to those who are genuinely needy, it is my biggest achievement,” said Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar while addressing the gathering.

Stating that development works are going on with the support of CM Pramod Sawant, the Mandrem MLA pointed out that it sometimes takes time for government schemes to reach out to those in need.

“Since the monsoon is about to start, I distributed these letters to provide free repair of homes to 24 needy persons from my own funds,” said Arolkar.