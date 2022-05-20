Goa: 22-year-old Karnataka native held in chain snatching case from Margao

In a significant breakthrough, the Maina-Curtorim police team PI Mohan Gaude arrested a habitual chain snatcher Faizan Sayyed (22), a native of Belagavi-Karnataka in a chain snatching case.

The Police team succeeded in recovering a stolen gold chain valued around Rs 1 lakh. The police have also attached the scooter which was used by the accused to commit the offence.

Police sources informed that the arrest of the accused from Belagavi may help the investigating agencies in the spate of chain snatching cases that had taken place in recent times not just in the Margao police sub-division, but across the State.

Recently, a chain snatching incident in the jurisdiction of Fatorda police station had triggered outrage on social media after the incident was captured by CCTV surveillance cameras. The motorcycle-borne miscreants were seen snatching a chain from the neck of a female rider in broad daylight and making good their escape.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:30 PM IST