Goa: 2 labourers shot at while extracting sand, 1 succumbs

Sanguem: Illegal sand mining activity took a gruesome turn when two labourers were shot by unidentified persons at Bansai-Curchorem, killing one and seriously injuring the other in the wee hours of Thursday.

A third labourer who was also present in the canoe at the time of incident, however, escaped unhurt.

Superintendent of Police (Coastal) Sammy Tavares informed reporters that police received a message at about 1.30 am from the Curchorem Health Centre stating that one person had been brought dead and another was seriously injured in an incident involving gun shots.

SP Tavares said the incident took place at Bansai-Curchorem, when the three labourers had gone to the river with a canoe to extract sand.

Unidentified persons allegedly fired at the labourers, killing Yusuf Alam (23) on the spot and leaving his colleague, Mohammad Sahu (33) critically injured.

The second victim in the incident was later shifted to the Goa Medical College at Bambolim, informed sources at Curchorem Police Station.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot to investigate in the matter and conduct the panchanama.

Sources at Curchorem Police Station informed that no substantial lead could be obtained in the incident till late Thursday evening, but police are confident of apprehending those involved in the crime.

SP Tavares said the motive behind the crime is unclear and added that police have been gathering information from the labourer who escaped unhurt.

Incidentally while sand mining is banned in the State, these activities are still carried out at certain places, allegedly with the blessings of those with political connections.

A few months ago, the Sanguem mamlatdar had seized canoes at Mirabag-Curchorem, following complains of illegal sand extraction activities in the area. The sand which was seized by authorities was later put back in to the river.

