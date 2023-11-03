﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

PERNEM: Two riders were seriously injured when an SUV and a two-wheeler collided with each other at Poraskade-Naibag in Pernem on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the mishap took place at about 5.30 pm as the SUV was proceeding towards Panaji via the Patradevi route, while the two-wheeler was going to Patradevi via the Malpem route. Both vehicles collided on a turn. The injured riders were shifted to the Mapusa District Hospital.

Locals said the turn has become an accident-prone area in the absence of proper signages to caution motorists. Pernem police is investigating the incident.

