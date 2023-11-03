 ﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoa﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

Two riders were seriously injured when an SUV and a two-wheeler collided with each other at Poraskade-Naibag in Pernem on Thursday evening.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

PERNEM: Two riders were seriously injured when an SUV and a two-wheeler collided with each other at Poraskade-Naibag in Pernem on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the mishap took place at about 5.30 pm as the SUV was proceeding towards Panaji via the Patradevi route, while the two-wheeler was going to Patradevi via the Malpem route. Both vehicles collided on a turn. The injured riders were shifted to the Mapusa District Hospital.

Locals said the turn has become an accident-prone area in the absence of proper signages to caution motorists. Pernem police is investigating the incident.

Read Also
Goa: None Of Occupants In Fatal Porvorim Accident Were Drunk, Say Police
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

Goa: Rajasthan Firm Bags Tender For 6-Lane Porvorim Flyover

Goa: Assailants Open Fire At House In Curtorim Over Property Dispute, None Injured

Goa: Assailants Open Fire At House In Curtorim Over Property Dispute, None Injured

﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

﻿Goa: 2 Injured In Road Mishap At Naibag

Goa: RGP Slams RND Minister Against Charges For 2-Wheelers On Ferries

Goa: RGP Slams RND Minister Against Charges For 2-Wheelers On Ferries

Goa Land Grab: Report Submitted To Govt

Goa Land Grab: Report Submitted To Govt