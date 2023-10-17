Goa: 2 Brothers Who Shared Their Birthdate, Die On Same Day Due To Heart Attack

CANACONA: In an unusual twist of fate, two brothers who shared their birthday despite being two years apart also died on the same day of a suspected heart attack in their house at Ordhafond-Poinguinim on Sunday night.

According to sources, Shashikant Jana Naik (46), the younger brother, had his dinner at 8 p.m. and as usual went to sleep.

Shashikant would normally wake up every night at a certain time to go to the washroom. As he did not wake up at night, his brother Laxmikant Jana Naik (48) went to his room to see why Shashikant had not gone to the washroom. He found Sasikant was not responding to his calls.

Laxmikant then alerted his sister, Shaila, and their other brother, Shailesh, and that was to be Laxmikant's last call. Laxmikant collapsed on the floor.

Family & neighbours in shock

A horrified Shailesh and Shaila immediately called their neighbours. Within a short while, relatives and locals rushed to their house. People were shocked as the two brothers would celebrate their birthday on July 1 and passed away on the same day and in the same house.

The last rites of the two departed brothers were performed at Pasal-Ordhofond on Monday afternoon. The siblings had lost their mother two years ago, while their father had passed away 13 years ago.

Both were unmarried and are survived by their sister, Shaila, and another brother, Shailesh.