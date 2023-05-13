Goa: 161 sugarcane farmers to get pending subsidy by May-end says former MP Narendra Sawaikar

President of Sugarcane Producers Facilitation Committee & former MP Narendra Sawaikar has assured that 161 sugarcane farmers would receive their pending subsidy by the month's end and the process of the ethanol project would be completed in June.

Sawaikar was addressing a meeting in the presence of Director of Agriculture Nevil Afonso, Administrator of Sanjeevani Sugar Factory Satej Kamat, Chairman of Gomantak Sugarcane Producers Association Rajendra Desai and other sugarcane farmers on Friday.

The government had initiated the process of the ethanol project here after shutting down the Sanjeevani Sugar Factory.

“The Sugarcane Producers Facilitation Committee has submitted a report to the government. Accordingly, the government has completed the further process, and the remaining process would be completed by the end of June,” said Sawaikar.

The government had announced a subsidy to sugarcane-producing farmers. During the third year, 368 farmers were issued subsidies. The subsidy to the remaining 161 farmers would be deposited in their accounts by May, assured Sawaikar.