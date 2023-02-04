e-Paper Get App
Goa: 15 penalised for flouting no-parking rule in Morjim

The Traffic Police penalised owners of 15 vehicles parked in a no-parking zone between Vitthaldas wada and New wada in Morjim.

Saturday, February 04, 2023
article-image
The Morjim panchayat had requested the government to declare this zone as a no-parking zone a few months ago and the North Goa district collector’s office had acted on its request.
The Panchayat had installed no-parking signboards in the area but motorists continued to park their vehicles.
The Traffic Police decided to act and penalised owners of 15 vehicles that were parked in a no-parking zone.  

