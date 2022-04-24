Goa: 1 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses at Narve

A worker was killed while two others were injured when a protection wall came crashing down on them at Narve-Bicholim on Saturday afternoon.

According to Bicholim police, work on a protection wall was in progress when a portion of the wall collapsed on three workers.

Anilkumar Mishra (40), a native of Bihar but residing at Bicholim was seriously hurt and was rushed to the Bicholim health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival. Two other workers who also sustained injuries are being treated at the Bicholim PHC.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and PSI Prasad Palni is conducting investigations.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:55 AM IST