Gao: SGPDA fish market runs empty as bustle shifts to Margao's wholesale market

Strange it may sound, but true that while the SGPDA retail vendors wore a deserted look for want of customers, the PDA wholesale fish market bustled with illegal vendors selling fish in retaining inside the market.

In fact, Wednesday saw mushrooming illegal vendors selling fish in retail in the wholesale market in boxes, selling the fish in kilograms against the rules in force. While the wholesale is supposed to do business in wholesale, the number of vendors seemed to mushroom in the wholesale fish market with each passing day.

Comparatively, the SGDPA retail market vendors complained of the absence of business in the market given the retail sale of fish in the wholesale fish market.

“How will the vendors in the retail fish market get the customers when they buy the fish in the wholesale fish market in retail,” quipped a retail fish vendor.

The vendor pointed out that complaints made by the retail fish vendors from the retail market to the SGPDA authorities to order a crackdown on the retail sale of fish in the wholesale fish market have only fallen on deaf ears.

Sources in the know pointed out a large number of vendors are doing retail fish business in the wholesale fish market, as a result of which customers throng the wholesale fish market for the daily purchase of fish instead of going to the retail market.

Read Also Goa: Drain at wholesale market chokes with leachate