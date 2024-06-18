 Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91 In Benaulim
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaFormer Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91 In Benaulim

Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91 In Benaulim

Milton is survived by his wife Mercia, children Dr Maxford, Milford, Mlanford, Sena, and Marlonford.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Margao: Nonagenarian and Margao Municipal Council’s second President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, passed away peacefully at Benaulim on Friday. Coutinho was 91 years old and served as the president of the Margao Municipal Council in 1972. 

About Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho

Born in Aquem-Margao on 30th March 1933, Coutinho was the son of Dr. Jose Claude Augusto Coutinho, a doctor from the first batch of Goa Medical College. Milton received Portuguese education up to Segundo class, completed SSC at Loyola High School, and pursued B.Com at Chowgule College, Margao. In August 2023, Milton Coutinho was among the former Presidents/Chairpersons felicitated by the Margao Municipal Council.  

Read Also
Anil Kamat, AIFF Assistant General Secretary, Passes Away At 70; Goa Football Fraternity Condoles...
article-image

Milton is survived by his wife Mercia, children Dr Maxford, Milford, Mlanford, Sena, and Marlonford. The funeral cortege will leave his Sirvodem residence at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, for a Eucharistic celebration at 4:00 pm at Grace Church, Margao, followed by cremation at Holy Spirit Cemetery, Margao.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Concerns Rise Over GMR's Special Treatment at Manohar International Airport

Goa: Concerns Rise Over GMR's Special Treatment at Manohar International Airport

Goa: Bail Denied In Attempted Murder Case Pending Victim's Dying Declaration

Goa: Bail Denied In Attempted Murder Case Pending Victim's Dying Declaration

Goa: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo Criticizes State Govt's Failure To Inspire Youth To Pursue Careers...

Goa: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo Criticizes State Govt's Failure To Inspire Youth To Pursue Careers...

Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91...

Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91...

﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul

﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul