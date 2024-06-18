Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91 In Benaulim

Margao: Nonagenarian and Margao Municipal Council’s second President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, passed away peacefully at Benaulim on Friday. Coutinho was 91 years old and served as the president of the Margao Municipal Council in 1972.

About Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho

Born in Aquem-Margao on 30th March 1933, Coutinho was the son of Dr. Jose Claude Augusto Coutinho, a doctor from the first batch of Goa Medical College. Milton received Portuguese education up to Segundo class, completed SSC at Loyola High School, and pursued B.Com at Chowgule College, Margao. In August 2023, Milton Coutinho was among the former Presidents/Chairpersons felicitated by the Margao Municipal Council.

Milton is survived by his wife Mercia, children Dr Maxford, Milford, Mlanford, Sena, and Marlonford. The funeral cortege will leave his Sirvodem residence at 3.30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, for a Eucharistic celebration at 4:00 pm at Grace Church, Margao, followed by cremation at Holy Spirit Cemetery, Margao.