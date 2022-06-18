Fear comes true: Unmotorable road at Sonsodo plant halts garbage dumping

Heavy trucks loaded with garbage couldn't unload the waste into the plant due to unmotorable condition of the road in Sonsodo, Goa. | PTI

In the recent update from Goa, heavy trucks loaded with garbage could not unload the waste into the plant due to unmotorable condition of the road in Sonsodo, Goa on Friday.

Margao municipal drivers, who were driving thr garbage trucks, denied driving the trucks on the unmotorable road fearing the vehicles may turn around with the road dotted with innumerable craters.

According to The Goan Everyday, the municipal drivers highlighted that a section of the road is almost washed out and settled down, so much that the vehicles will be stucked.

Concerned officials in private conceded that unless the waste is unloaded into the waste treatment plant, they will be unable to collect the city waste on Saturday. He further warned that the garbage may rot in the city if it is not collected on Saturday.

“If vehicles cannot ply on the road now, just imagine what would be the state of affairs when the monsoon fury is at its worst,” remarked a driver.

He added: “Neither the City Fathers nor the officials moved with alacrity to repair the road in question over the last one year. They only blamed the missing file pertaining to the road, but never weighed other options, how to make the road motorable and secure the lives of the garbage drivers and workers.”

