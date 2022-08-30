e-Paper Get App

FDA intensifies drive against unhygienic spaces across Goa

In South Goa, the FDA officials on Monday inspected Margao and the surrounding area a total of five sweet and farsan manufacturing units.

Updated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
FDA officials inspecting a farsan manufacturing unit | The Goan Network

Margao: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has intensified its surveillance drive against unhygienic premises manufacturing sweets and farsan across the State given the Ganesh festival.

In the raid at M/s Hanuman Sweet mart, the FDA officials confiscated around 40 kg sweet halwa worth Rs 8,900, which was offered for sale without any label and date of packing. The same was later destroyed.

The FDA also raided four more sweet marts in the commercial capital wherein farsan prepared by Jitesh Kumar Pekaram Prajapati and Pratap Prajapati, worth Rs 6,300, was confiscated as it was found with no label and manufactured without holding an FSSAI license.

Notices under Section 31 of the FSSAI Act were issued to the premises with directions to stop the activities. The stock of farsan was destroyed at the bio-digester waste plant at SGPDA market Margao.

The FDA team at South Goa is constituted of Amit Mandrekar (FSO), Rajiv R Korde (Sr FSO), Sneha S Naik (FSO), Abhishek V Naik (FSO) and Sainath Mandrekar (Sampling Attendant).

