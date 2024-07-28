Cortalim MLA Antonio Vas Addresses Controversial Pipeline's Environmental Impact At Velsao Beach

Vasco: Cortalim MLA Antonio Vas, along with social worker Roquezinho D'Souza and fishermen leader Aliston Pinto, addressed a press conference regarding the Praradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) pipeline controversy at Velsao beach.

The press meeting held at Keserval Hotel on Saturday afternoon was to refute allegations of Congress leader Olencio Simoes and provide clarity on the environmental issue.

Cortalim MLA Antonio Vas Denies Accusations

Vas began by denying Simoes' accusations, emphasising that the pipeline had been a longstanding problem, causing significant marine pollution and fish mortality over the past 50 years.

"When I was informed about this by social worker Roquezinho D'Souza and fishermen leader Aliston Pinto, I immediately took action. I wrote a letter to the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) and also to the PPL company, though I have not received a reply from the PPL to date. However, I did not stop there; I continued to follow up with GSPCB regularly, applying pressure, which ultimately led to the dismantling of the pipeline by the company," said Vas.

Vas expressed frustration at Simoes' claims, urging him not to mislead the people of Cortalim. "Simoes has been talking about the flooding issue in the farmland, but he should realise that this is a natural occurrence. I have been a farmer all my life and have assisted farmers with tractors and harvesting machines.

"I challenge Simoes to enter the farms; I will give him my equipment. Let him use the machines in the flooded farms and see for himself the difficulties farmers face. Simoes is neither a fisherman nor a farmer and must stop speaking on such issues to misguide the people," said Vas.

Roquezinho D'Souza and Aliston Pinto also spoke during the joint press conference. D'Souza highlighted the adverse effects the pipeline had on the local ecosystem, affecting the fishing community's livelihoods. "The pollution has been a silent killer for our fish and a source of despair for our fishermen," he said.

Pinto echoed these sentiments, stating, "Our demands were simple: we wanted a cleaner sea and safer conditions for our fish. Thanks to the persistent efforts of MLA Vas, we have finally seen action taken against the pipeline."