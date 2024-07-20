CM Pramod Sawant-Led Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Retd IAS Officer Daulat Hawaldar As Goa State Election Commissioner

Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

Panaji: The Pramod Sawant-led Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of Retd IAS officer Daulat Hawaldar as Commissioner of the Goa State Election Commission.

As the term of current incumbent W V Ramanamurthy ended on July 4, a proposal was placed before the Cabinet for Hawaldar's appointment to the post. The note was approved by CM. Hawaldar was also the State finance secretary during his service.

Govt Proposes Daulat Hawaldar's Name To The Post

In 2021, the government had proposed Hawaldar's name to the post when former civil service officer Narayan Navti backed out from taking up the position. Navti had asked the government not to appoint him to the post citing his lack of 20 years of experience in civil service.

As per the order, the SEC should be an Indian citizen, completed 40 years of age, should be an all-India service or civil service of the State for not less than 20 years, and possessing knowledge and experience pertaining to elections.