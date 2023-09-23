Citizens Extend Support On Social Media, Slams Canada For Goa Travel Advisory

Twists and Turns In The India-Canada Standoff | Pixabay

PANAJI: The recent travel advisory by Canada for its citizens visiting Goa has sparked controversy with citizens questioning its necessity given the lower number of Canadians in the State.

Some criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for allegedly maligning Goa, while others highlighted the disparity in safety concerns.

Many citizens have also taken to social media to express their support for Goa where Russian and UK tourists are in significant numbers. Interestingly, these two nations have not raised any concerns about safety in Goa in the recent past.

@JustinTrudeau is childish in maligning a place like Goa where millions come from abroad .The fellow has clevernessfo convert a rare incidence into maligning stmt .

He is sure to damage Canada interests by being a lier https://t.co/p4u7z8xD6m — Dinesh Solanki (@dinesola) September 21, 2023

@JustinTrudeau is childish in maligning a place like Goa where millions come from abroad,” Dinesh Solanki, posted on his X account in response to BJP leader Savio Rodrigues’ post wherein he too rubbished the advisory.

“…As a Goan, let me state clearly and confidently that Goa is the safest place for a woman to holiday. I would also like to advise the Goans and people from other parts of India to be suspicious of Canadians holidaying in Goa or other parts of India because some might have links to Khalistani terrorist groups and the airports must put all people from Canada coming to Goa under watch,” Rodrigues stated.

People have termed the advisory as propaganda with some even claiming that Goa is safer than Canada itself. “Goa is more safe than any region of Canada,” Sreenivas said.