Churchill joining BJP will impact bypass work in Benaulim: Vijai Sardesai

Saying that it is not uncommon to find politicians joining ruling political parties more so when the same party is ruling both at the Centre and in Goa, Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday said it is the right time for former PWD Minister Churchill Alemao to join the BJP if at all he intends to do so and use his clout with the ruling dispensation to save Benaulim from inundation in the monsoons.

In fact, Sardesai said Churchill should take the call on joining on priority, if he has decided to embrace the ruling party, so that Benaulim can be save from a certain disaster.

He said it would a politically good step if he joins the BJP with a deal that the Benaulim stretch of the Western bypass is built on stilts.

“I have been criticizing the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, but still I managed to get the bypass on stilts passing through my Fatorda constituency. On the other hand, Churchill has not stopped showering praises on the Chief Minister, even calling Pramod Sawant the Bahujan Samaj CM, but still could not manage the stills on the Benaulim stretch of the bypass,” he said.

He added, “If Churchill strikes a deal with the BJP and uses his clout with the leadership in Goa and in Delhi to get the bypass on the Benaulim stretch on stilts, his decision to join the BJP will be a politically good step.”

Saying that Churchill should not delay in taking the call over the question of joining the BJP, the Fatorda MLA said the former Minister should take the call on priority before Benaulim gets submerged under water in the coming monsoons.

“Given the reports that Churchill is joining the BJP, I feel it would be the right time to take the decision in the interest of Benaulim before the village get submerged under water in the monsoons”, he added.