Charge Nominal Fees For Green Waste Disposal: Margao MLA's Suggests MMC

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat commissioning the Margao Municipal waste shredder at Sonsodo. | ﻿The Goan Network

MARGAO: Will Madgavkars and Fatordekars have to pay nominal fees to the Margao Municipal Council for the disposal of their garden and green waste?

Even as the MMC has commissioned a garden waste shredder at Sonsodo to take care of the garden and coconut husk waste, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has suggested to the Margao Municipality to explore the possibility of imposing nominal fees on the citizens for rendering services in disposing of the garden waste.

Saying that the tendency of the people is to dump the garden and tree waste from their backyard on the roads, Kamat wondered where and how would the civic body dispose of such waste since there is no dedicated space to handle such waste.

'Impose nominal fees on citizens'

In this respect, the Margao MLA has suggested to the Margao Municipal Council to impose nominal fees on citizens for the disposal of garden waste. He also said the tender coconut sellers, who generate a sizeable quantity of coconut waste, should be brought under the ambit of the fees. “We are not against those who are doing business in the city, but at the same time, they should also contribute by way of fees to keep the city clean,“ he said.

He added: “Imposing fees will help the Civic body recover the cost of the four labourers engaged on the waste shredder. It will also help the Civic body to maintain the machine."