BJP Hints At Women Quota In 2027 Goa Assembly Polls

The Goa Legislative Assembly | File Photo

PANAJI BJP Rajya Sabha MP and State president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Wednesday expressed possibility of implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming 2027 Goa Assembly elections provided the census and delimitation process completes.

Addressing media persons, Tanavade said that the Central government has promised to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill) in 2029 Lok Sabha polls and that it could begin the census process immediately after the 2024 elections.

“If that happens and the census and delimitation process completes by 2026, the State Assemblies going for polls in 2027, including Goa can have the reservation,” he said.

13 seats would be reserved for women

Asserting that 13 seats would be reserved for women in Goa Legislative Assembly, Tanavade said that the party has got enough of winnable women candidates, who would be fielded. He also assured that with reservation, women would also be part of the State cabinet.

Tanavade said that BJP is fully committed towards implementation of the Bill and to ensure that there are no hurdles in its way, the party is not implementing it in 2024.

Responding to a question, the State President ruled out cabinet berths to the current three women MLAs stating “not possible to induct two members from the same family as Ministers”.

State currently has three women MLAs – Jennifer Monserrate, Divya Rane and Delilah Lobo. Except for Lobo, both Rane and Monserrate husbands hold cabinet berths.

'Women MLAs are capable'

“All women MLAs are capable. They can handle any ministry. They are capable of taking decisions (administrative or policy) of their own. Jennifer Monserrate was minister last time. She has done good work… but everything will happen at the right time,” Tanavade said, praising the women MLAs.

Tanavade also said that though the opposition criticised the Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament, they supported at time of passing as “no one could have dared to oppose it”.

