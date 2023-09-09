Babush Rape Case: Court Reserves Orders On Plea For Victim’s Re-Examination | Representative Image

MARGAO: The Special Judge trying the minor girl rape case allegedly involving Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate has reserved orders on the application filed by the prosecution for recall of the victim girl for re-examination.

During the hearing of arguments over the application made by the prosecution, Monserrate was represented by Mumbai-based celebrity lawyer and an expert in cross-examination, Adv S Pasbola, while Public Prosecutor V G Costa represented the prosecution.

At the last date of the hearing, the public prosecutor had moved the application for recall of the victim girl for re-examination in the case. The defense counsel, however, firmly objected to the application saying there is no ground for the prosecution to recall the witness for re-examination.

Special Judge, Irshad Agha will pronounce his orders on September 15 on the application filed by the prosecution.

