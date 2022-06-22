Australian Deputy PM visits Goa Shipyard Limited upon India visit

Australian Defence Minister and Deputy PM Richard Marles | Photo: Twitter Image

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles visited the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Tuesday.

GSL CMD TN Sudhakar received the deputy prime minister of Australia at the Shipyard and thereafter briefed him on the Autonomous Fast Interceptor Boat project.

Operations of the Autonomous Craft, which is jointly developed by GSL and Bharat Electronics for the Indian Navy, was demonstrated to Marles.

During the visit, Marles was also apprised of the various shipbuilding, ship repair activities and the technical expertise available at GSL.

During the event, the deputy prime minister of Australia was also introduced to the selected Defence Startups who displayed their products which were developed under the IDEX scheme of the Ministry of Defence.

