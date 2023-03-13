After decades in candlelight, Velsao family gets electricity

It was an emotional moment as tears of joy flowed down the cheeks of Satu Satarkar and his wife after they were provided with a new electrical connection at their house in Velsao on Saturday evening.

The Satarkar family had been living without electricity for several decades and after their plight was highlighted in the media, Cortalim MLA Anton Vas assured to provide the family with an electrical connection at the earliest.

Velsao panch Remedios Noronha said the family was so poor that despite getting the electrical NOC ready, the family had no means to even apply for the connection.

Finally, on Saturday evening, Cortalim MLA Anton Vas managed to get the new electrical meter installed in the house and also got all electrical wiring and fittings ready.

Vas later switched on the meter in the house and lit the home in the presence of Velsao sarpanch Diana Gouveia, panchayat member Remedios Noronha, Social worker Roquezinho D'Souza and other locals.

Speaking to reporters, Vas said it was the duty of the government to provide basic facilities to people.

"The family has been living in the dark for many decades. I may have fallen short in my duties, but I have only done what best I could, the moment their plight was brought to my notice. Panchayat member Remedios Noronha got the NOC done, Roquezinho D'Souza followed up with authorities and the sarpanch also coordinated to get their dream fulfilled," said Vas.