55-year-old Sanvordem woman murdered for jewellery: Goa cops

PANAJI: Jewellery theft has been revealed as the prime motive behind the murder of 55-year-old Rupa Parkar from Carmona, Savordem.

The accused 40-year-old Hussain Khan, a resident of Cacora, and native of Dandeli, Karnataka, has admitted that he sold the stolen jewellery at Muthut Finance to pay off his pending loan and also informed police that he purchased a two-wheeler from the balance amount.

Police informed that Rupa who was in the habit of taking lifts while travelling took a lift from Hussain on that fateful day. Hussain confessed that he killed Rupa by hitting her head with an iron lever kept in his vehicle. He later threw the body in the roadside bushes and fled from the scene with her jewellery.

Police managed to zero down on the accused by examining CCTV footages from houses and buildings alongside the road where the body was found.

The CCTV footage at Muthut Finance further confirmed the accused’s involvement in the crime, informed police. Rupa was murdered on May 5, while her body was found on the roadside on May 6.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:10 PM IST